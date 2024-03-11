Federal Government Identifies 14 States and FCT at Risk of School Attacks

The Federal Government has disclosed that schools in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, are at risk of attacks by bandits and insurgents amidst the resurgence of mass abductions of pupils. The National Coordinator of Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, Hajia Halima Iliya, confirmed the collection of data on at-risk schools for intervention, while the Commander of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, Hammed Abodunrin, identified the states as Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Yobe, Katsina, FCT, Kebbi, Sokoto, Plateau, Zamfara, and three others.

Advertisment

Recent Abductions Highlight Ongoing Threat

The revelation follows recent abductions, including the kidnapping of 15 pupils from an Islamiya school in Sokoto State and the abduction of 287 schoolchildren and teachers in Kaduna State, with 28 reported to have escaped captivity. Additionally, 200 female Internally Displaced Persons were taken by terrorists in Borno State, with nine reported to have regained freedom.

Safe Schools Initiative: Government's Response and Preparedness

Advertisment

In response to the alarming trend, the Safe Schools Initiative (SSI) launched by the Federal Government aims to fortify schools against attacks. The initiative involves a combination of interventions, including school-based measures, community interventions, and special measures for at-risk populations. The government has allocated funds and engaged security forces to implement the SSI, with state governments also pledging support and including the program in their budgets.

Security Measures and Collaboration

Security forces are being trained and equipped to enhance school security, with measures such as patrols and community engagement being implemented. The government emphasizes the importance of cooperation among stakeholders to prevent attacks and ensure the safety of students and teachers. Additionally, international support, including from the United States government, is being enlisted to address the regional forces contributing to instability.

Call for Legislative Reform

In light of the persistent threat, there are calls for legislative reforms to deter kidnappers, including the proposal for capital punishment. The government underscores the need for robust measures to tackle the scourge of mass abductions and ensure the security of educational institutions across the country.