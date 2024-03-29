Federal Government Condemns KFC for Discriminatory Treatment of Individual with Limited Mobility

The Federal Government has taken a firm stance against KFC, an international fast food restaurant brand, following reports of discriminatory treatment towards Debola Daniel, an individual with limited mobility, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State.

Advertisment

In a statement posted on its verified X handle, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) expressed strong condemnation of the food outlet's actions, deeming them unlawful. Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, the Acting Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, underscored its unwavering opposition to all forms of discrimination against consumers, including those based on disability.

The FCCPC emphasized that such behavior is not only illegal but also goes against the core values of society, branding it as cruel and unacceptable. The Commission pledged to collaborate with relevant authorities to ensure that appropriate remedies are provided to the affected consumer, Debola Daniel.

Furthermore, the FCCPC asserted its commitment to holding the KFC store accountable for its conduct, emphasizing the need for full responsibility and accountability. The statement comes in response to Debola Daniel's public account of his distressing experience at the airport's KFC outlet, shared on his X account, @DebolaDaniel.

Daniel, the son of former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel, described the incident as "the worst sort of public humiliation" he had ever endured. His testimony shed light on the urgent need for businesses to uphold inclusivity and respect for individuals with disabilities.

As the federal government takes a stand against discrimination, it sends a clear message that all consumers deserve equal treatment and dignity, regardless of their physical abilities. The FCCPC's swift response underscores its commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and promoting fairness in the marketplace.