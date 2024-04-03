Federal Government Approves Significant Increase in Electricity Tariff to N225 per Kilowatt-Hour

In a significant development, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has approved a substantial increase in electricity tariffs from N66 per kilowatt-hour to N225. The announcement was made by Musliu Oseni, the Vice Chairman of NERC, during a press briefing held on Wednesday.

The approved tariff adjustment specifically impacts customers classified under the Band A category, who currently enjoy 20 hours of daily electricity supply. Band A customers represent approximately 15% of the total 12 million electricity subscribers across the country.

Oseni clarified that the increase in tariff would result in a reduction in the number of feeders categorized as Band A, from 800 to under 500. Despite this reduction, 17% of feeders will still qualify as Band A, serving 15% of total electricity customers connected to these feeders.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Oseni stated, "The commission has issued an order titled April supplementary order, which allows for a tariff adjustment to 235 kilowatt-hours per hour."

The approval of the tariff increase marks a significant development in the electricity sector and is expected to have wide-ranging implications for consumers across the country. As stakeholders assess the impact of the adjustment, attention turns to the implementation process and its effects on electricity access and affordability for Nigerian households and businesses.