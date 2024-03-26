Federal Executive Council Approves Creation of Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund to Address National Development Deficiencies

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has granted approval for the establishment of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund, signaling a pivotal step towards addressing critical deficiencies in social services across Nigeria. Zacch Adedeji, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), announced this landmark decision following the conclusion of the 4th FEC meeting held in Abuja.

A Special Purpose Vehicle for National Development

Adedeji elucidated that the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund would function as a special purpose vehicle, strategically designed to attract vital investments aimed at bolstering the country's infrastructure framework for sustainable development. With a comprehensive approach to resource mobilization, the fund aims to bridge the substantial $858 billion infrastructure gap hindering national progress.

Driving Inclusive Growth and Connectivity

The initiative seeks to allay the concerns of potential investors by providing a quasi-governmental structure to safeguard their investments. By consolidating systemic resources, the fund endeavors to catalyze economic growth and connectivity across various sectors, including transport, agriculture, aviation, education, and more. Emphasizing inclusive progress, the fund pledges to uplift communities nationwide, leaving no one behind.

Strategic Objectives and Priority Sectors

Adedeji outlined the key objectives of the fund, emphasizing its focus on investing in nationally critical projects that promote growth and foster local value addition. Priority sectors include agriculture, energy, technology, infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Initially, the fund will prioritize investments in road, rail, and agricultural infrastructure, alongside port revitalization and aviation enhancements. The formal launch of the fund is slated to occur following the presentation of a supplementary budget to the National Assembly by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, with President Bola Tinubu presiding over the ceremony.