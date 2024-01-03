Federal Delegation Supervises Dutse Water Project; Emphasizes Importance of Training and Fact-checking

Engineer Abu Hassan, Deputy Director of Urban Water Supply and Sanitation, led a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to Jigawa State to monitor the progression of the Greater Dutse Water Supply Project. The team had a meeting with the state governor at the government house in Dutse on Tuesday. They sought permission to partner with the state’s professional team to enhance water supply sources, existing facilities, and project designs. The primary purpose of this visit is to prepare a comprehensive report for the Minister of Water Resources, Engineer Joseph Terlumun Utsev.

Greater Dutse Water Supply Project: A Key Driver for Sustainable Development

The Greater Dutse Water Supply Project holds a significant place in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources’ proposed 2024 budget. The project’s key objective is to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. The ministry has shown a strong commitment to achieving this goal by seeking collaboration with the Jigawa State professional team and the continuous monitoring of the project’s progress.

Staff Training: A Critical Component for Effective Reporting

During the visit, the importance of training and retraining reporters for increased productivity and accurate reporting was underscored. Danladi-Bako, a former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, emphasized the need for keeping staff updated with training. He cited his own efforts in training NBC officers and the allocation of a N180 million budget for training in the year 2000. He also suggested that retired staff, with their wealth of local experience, could contribute significantly to the training process.

Press Freedom and Fact-checking: A Lifeline for Democracy

In a related development, Ghanaian journalists face frequent attacks, which has led to the decline in the press freedom index. The root causes of these attacks include corruption, organized crime, religious and cultural tensions, and political motivations. These attacks have far-reaching implications, including the suppression of freedom of expression, the stifling of information flow, and the erosion of trust in media, thereby undermining democracy. In response, TNN’s Fact-Checking Training focused on ‘Disarming misinformation and disinformation online to support the creation and dissemination of reliable, factual information during general elections in Pakistan.’ This effort underscores the crucial role journalists play in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of shared information.

OSHA’s Guide to Workplace Safety

In a bid to reduce workplace accidents, OSHA has issued a comprehensive guide to training requirements emphasizing the importance of proper training for new and experienced workers. The guide categorizes training requirements into different sectors, highlighting key factors for establishing a culture of safety. Hazard communication is identified as a critical subset of OSHA’s safety regulations, and employers must adhere to Hazard Communication Standard 2012 (HCS 2012) and other Globally Harmonized System (GHS) regulations to ensure proper communication of hazards. The guide serves as a valuable resource for employers seeking to create safer workplaces.