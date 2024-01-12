en English
Nigeria

FCTA Launches Demolition of Illegal Structures at Taxi Ranks in Abuja

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
FCTA Launches Demolition of Illegal Structures at Taxi Ranks in Abuja

In a major stride towards enhancing transportation and safety, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in Abuja, Nigeria, has initiated the demolition of illegal structures at taxi ranks. The operation aims not only to streamline mass transportation but also to bolster the security of commuters. The demolition activities, which commenced at Area 3 and Banex Junction Taxi Ranks, target unauthorized establishments such as car washes, mechanic workshops, cinema houses, and eateries.

Unified Mass Transportation System

Abdulateef Bello, the Director of the Directorate of Road Transport Services (DRTS), revealed the plan following a meeting with transport stakeholders. The impetus of the initiative is to reclaim taxi ranks for a more unified mass transportation system. Mrs. Deborah Osho, the Head of Operations at DRTS, is leading the operation that promises to provide more space for taxis, discourage illegal taxi parks, and tackle the problem of ‘one chance’ crimes—where criminals pose as taxi services to rob unsuspecting passengers.

Temporary Alternative Arrangements

As part of the plan, the FCTA has allocated space near Eagle Square as a temporary taxi rank. The move aims to curb illegal parking around the Federal Secretariat, thus further reinforcing the commitment to safety and organization. Dr. Peter Olumuji from the FCTA’s Security Department emphasized the crucial role that securing taxi ranks plays in preventing ‘one chance’ incidents.

Support from Transport Stakeholders

Deputy Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, Mr. Richard Siso, has expressed support for the government’s actions. Echoing the sentiments of other transport stakeholders, he underlined the necessity of such measures for the safety of both drivers and passengers alike. The FCTA’s efforts are part of a broader plan to clean all taxi ranks by 2024, ensuring safe and regulated taxi services in the city.

Nigeria Safety Transportation
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

