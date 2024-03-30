FCTA Commits to Seamless 2024 Hajj Pilgrimage, Organizes Preparatory Seminar for Pilgrims

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is dedicated to ensuring a smooth and successful Hajj pilgrimage for Nigerian Muslims in 2024. At a seminar held in Abuja, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, emphasized the administration's proactive approach to addressing challenges and ensuring compliance with new policies introduced by Saudi Arabia for the Hajj.

Proactive Measures for a Successful Hajj

In her address, Dr. Mahmoud highlighted the administration's efforts to prepare officials and intending pilgrims for the pilgrimage. Through educational seminars and orientation programs, the FCTA aims to familiarize participants with the logistical and regulatory changes affecting the 2024 Hajj. The minister assured attendees of the administration's commitment to providing comprehensive support and the highest standards of care for the FCT contingent.

Addressing Challenges and Ensuring Compliance

Dr. Mahmoud also discussed the introduction of new policies by Saudi Arabia, stressing the importance of compliance for a hassle-free pilgrimage. The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has initiated several strategies, including education, orientation, radio enlightenment programs, and medical screenings, to ensure pilgrims are well-prepared. Despite challenges such as increased Hajj fares leading to a lower turnout of intending pilgrims, the board remains committed to its preparation efforts.

Community Response and Continued Preparations

The seminar comes in the wake of concerns raised by prominent figures like the Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, regarding the hike in Hajj fees. Despite these challenges, the FCTA's seminar represents a significant step towards ensuring a successful Hajj experience for Nigerian Muslims. The administration's comprehensive approach to preparation, education, and compliance underscores its dedication to the spiritual well-being of its citizens.

As preparations for the 2024 Hajj continue, the FCTA's efforts to address both logistical and regulatory challenges highlight the importance of government support in facilitating religious obligations. The administration's focus on education, orientation, and proactive measures promises to enhance the Hajj experience for all participants, setting a precedent for future pilgrimages.