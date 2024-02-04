FCT Minister Steps Up Measures to Counter Kidnapping Surge in Abuja

In light of the recent surge in kidnappings within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is responding with expedited measures. Wike is engaging in active collaboration with security agencies to counter this menace, as revealed by a government official, Mahmoud, during a visit to the family of Al-Kadriyar Mansoor in Abuja.

Mahmoud disclosed that the minister's plan is already yielding fruit, with a decline in kidnapping incidents especially in rural and border communities. The Mansoor family, who recently went through the distressing experience of having five daughters kidnapped, stands as a grim reminder of the urgency of the situation. Thankfully, the kidnapped girls have since been released.

Comprehensive Security Measures

In addition to security operations, the FCT Administration is also focusing on improving road infrastructure to enhance safety. Other elements of the comprehensive plan include a secured public transport system, monthly town hall meetings, prioritization of security in area councils, and the establishment of vigilante groups. These measures aim to create a fortress of security in the region, ultimately aiming to eradicate kidnappings entirely.

During the visit to the Mansoor family, Mahmoud presented the family with undisclosed cash and other items, acknowledging the importance of their psychological, mental, and spiritual well-being after the ordeal. She expressed gratitude to Allah for the stable condition of the daughters.

Mansoor, the father, reciprocated the sentiment by expressing his appreciation for the minister's support. He also called for similar support to be extended to other victims and for better equipment for security agencies to effectively tackle these security challenges.