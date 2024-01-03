en English
Business

FCMB Recognized for Economic and Environmental Contributions at 2023 Service Ambassadors Awards

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
FCMB Recognized for Economic and Environmental Contributions at 2023 Service Ambassadors Awards

FCMB, a leading financial institution, was recently recognized for its invaluable contributions to economic development and environmental sustainability at the Development Bank of Nigeria’s 2023 Service Ambassadors Awards in Lagos. The bank’s efforts were acknowledged with two prestigious accolades, mirroring its dedication to stimulating economic growth and bolstering green initiatives.

Recognition for Economic Impact

The first award, ‘Deposit Money Bank with the Highest Impact in the DBN Focus States,’ acknowledges FCMB’s effective lending strategies that have aided in economic expansion and job creation across Nigeria, particularly in the states prioritized by the Development Bank of Nigeria. Since 2018, FCMB has extended credit totaling N1.343 trillion to more than 98,000 SMEs across a wide range of sectors, solidifying its commitment to impactful lending and economic growth.

Commitment to Green Initiatives

The second award, ‘Participating Financial Institution with the Highest Disbursement to Green Projects,’ underscores FCMB’s commitment to financing environmentally sustainable projects. The bank has channeled N3 billion in credit to over 50 firms promoting clean energy solutions, demonstrating its role as a leader in advancing green financing, a critical component for sustainable development in Nigeria.

Driving Sustainable Growth

These accolades not only recognize FCMB’s concerted efforts to promote economic prosperity but also affirm its role in promoting green financing. The bank aims to train over 1 million SMEs through technical assistance provided by Proparco and the African Development Bank, further illustrating its commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth within its communities.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

