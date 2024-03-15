FCCPC Condemns Surge in Sachet Water Prices, Vows Action Against Cartels

At an event commemorating the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day in Abuja, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, the Acting Executive Vice-Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), expressed strong disapproval of the significant increase in the price of sachet water, labeling it as unacceptable. The theme of this year's celebration, "Fair and Responsible Al for Consumers," underscores the need for equitable and accountable practices in the consumer goods sector.

Unjustified Price Hike

Dr. Abdullahi emphasized that the sudden surge in the price of sachet water, orchestrated by various associations, lacks justification and unfairly burdens consumers. He pointed out that while factors like increased power costs, fuel prices, and the cost of packaging materials may contribute to production expenses, the magnitude of the price hike cannot be rationalized, especially considering that most water producers already possess the necessary infrastructure.

Condemnation of Cartels

The Acting Executive Vice-Chairman denounced the emergence of cartels within the consumer goods industry, emphasizing that such practices undermine market competition and violate consumer rights. He highlighted instances where producer associations dictate pricing terms to individual sellers, creating monopolistic conditions that drive up prices at the expense of consumers.

Commitment to Consumer Protection

Despite not being a price control agency, the FCCPC remains committed to addressing the soaring cost of essential commodities like food, which disproportionately affects consumers. Dr. Abdullahi attributed the price escalation to various factors, including market cartels, price fixing, hoarding, and lack of pricing transparency. He assured consumers that the FCCPC would take decisive action to combat these challenges and safeguard consumer interests.

In conclusion, Dr. Abdullahi reiterated the FCCPC's dedication to fostering fair competition, combating price manipulation, and promoting transparency in pricing practices. He urged consumers to report instances of price gouging or market abuses to the commission, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in ensuring a fair and equitable marketplace for all.