Family Raises Alarm Over Nnamdi Kanu's Health and Government Spending Amidst Detention

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has voiced serious concerns regarding his deteriorating health while in detention in Abuja. Prince Emmanuel Kanu, the family's spokesperson, emphasized the critical need for emergency cardiology care for Nnamdi Kanu to prevent a potential health crisis.

Advertisment

Questioning Government Expenditure: Transparency Needed on Court Appearance Costs

Amidst reports of the Federal Government's alleged expenditure of N800 million for each of Nnamdi Kanu's court appearances, the family seeks transparency regarding the beneficiaries and utilization of these funds. Prince Emmanuel Kanu urged the government to disclose who receives and spends the money, as well as the purposes for which it is utilized.

Fear of Interference with Legal Proceedings: Concerns Over Bail and Continued Confinement

Advertisment

Expressing apprehension over the impact of the reported expenditure on Nnamdi Kanu's chances of being granted bail, the family anticipates opposition from those benefiting from his continued confinement. Additionally, they underscored their worry about Kanu's alleged deteriorating health and lack of access to necessary medical care, emphasizing the urgent need for him to see a cardiologist and condemning the possibility of him dying in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Call for International Intervention: Campaign for Justice and Freedom

In light of these pressing concerns, the family reiterated its call for international action to secure Nnamdi Kanu's release, denouncing his arrest as unjust and highlighting his advocacy for the freedom of the Biafran people. Kanu has been held in solitary confinement at the DSS headquarters in Abuja since his arrest and extradition from Kenya on June 21, 2021.