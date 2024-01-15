Falmata Usman: Challenging Gender Norms as Mafa’s First Female Phone Technician

In the heart of Mafa community, Borno state, Northern Nigeria, stands a figure of defiance and empowerment – Falmata Usman. A 23-year-old woman, Usman is no ordinary resident. She is the first female phone technician in her town, breaking barriers and inspiring change in a region that has been long traumatized by the terror of Boko Haram.

Defying Gender Norms in the Face of Resistance

Falmata’s journey hasn’t been an easy one. She faced societal resistance, skepticism, and the unyielding pressure of traditional gender norms. Yet, she has managed to establish herself not only as a competent professional, but also a symbol of gender equality. Many residents are now willing patrons of her services, their initial hesitation replaced with respect and admiration for her technical expertise.

Making a Difference One Phone at a Time

Her work is not just about fixing phones. It is a testament to her self-sufficiency, a beacon of inspiration for other women in her community, and an encouragement for them to rise above their circumstances. Babagana Mogu and Maringo Kaffi, two of her customers, attest to her skill and appreciate the positive impact of her work. Falmata’s story is a powerful reminder that every woman should strive to be self-reliant and contribute towards her family and community, regardless of the size of her beginnings.

Nigeria’s Persistent Gender Gap

However, Falmata’s story is not just about one woman’s triumph over adversity. It underlines a broader issue that still plagues Nigeria – a persistent gender gap of 63.9%. Despite the country’s improvement in the global gender gap index, moving up 16 places in 2022, the journey towards complete gender equality is still a long one. Falmata’s story serves as a wake-up call and a source of hope for other women to undertake similar bold endeavors, challenging traditional gender roles, and making a difference in their communities.