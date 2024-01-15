en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Falmata Usman: Challenging Gender Norms as Mafa’s First Female Phone Technician

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Falmata Usman: Challenging Gender Norms as Mafa’s First Female Phone Technician

In the heart of Mafa community, Borno state, Northern Nigeria, stands a figure of defiance and empowerment – Falmata Usman. A 23-year-old woman, Usman is no ordinary resident. She is the first female phone technician in her town, breaking barriers and inspiring change in a region that has been long traumatized by the terror of Boko Haram.

Defying Gender Norms in the Face of Resistance

Falmata’s journey hasn’t been an easy one. She faced societal resistance, skepticism, and the unyielding pressure of traditional gender norms. Yet, she has managed to establish herself not only as a competent professional, but also a symbol of gender equality. Many residents are now willing patrons of her services, their initial hesitation replaced with respect and admiration for her technical expertise.

Making a Difference One Phone at a Time

Her work is not just about fixing phones. It is a testament to her self-sufficiency, a beacon of inspiration for other women in her community, and an encouragement for them to rise above their circumstances. Babagana Mogu and Maringo Kaffi, two of her customers, attest to her skill and appreciate the positive impact of her work. Falmata’s story is a powerful reminder that every woman should strive to be self-reliant and contribute towards her family and community, regardless of the size of her beginnings.

Nigeria’s Persistent Gender Gap

However, Falmata’s story is not just about one woman’s triumph over adversity. It underlines a broader issue that still plagues Nigeria – a persistent gender gap of 63.9%. Despite the country’s improvement in the global gender gap index, moving up 16 places in 2022, the journey towards complete gender equality is still a long one. Falmata’s story serves as a wake-up call and a source of hope for other women to undertake similar bold endeavors, challenging traditional gender roles, and making a difference in their communities.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
58 seconds ago
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, was bestowed with the prestigious “Defender of Faith and Life Encourager Award” by the Sapele Diocese of the Anglican Communion. The award was presented during the 15th-anniversary celebration of the Diocese and Investiture of Knights and Ladies, held at the Christ Church Pro-Cathedral in Sapele. Exceeding Grace: The
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
Nigeria's Communications Minister Calls for Better Use of NIN-SIM Linkage to Combat Crime
25 mins ago
Nigeria's Communications Minister Calls for Better Use of NIN-SIM Linkage to Combat Crime
Convicted Fraudster Woodberry Appeals for Sentence Reduction
26 mins ago
Convicted Fraudster Woodberry Appeals for Sentence Reduction
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
3 mins ago
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
Rivers State Governor Orders Clampdown on Street Light Vandals in FCT
5 mins ago
Rivers State Governor Orders Clampdown on Street Light Vandals in FCT
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
15 mins ago
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
10 seconds
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
33 seconds
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
41 seconds
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
58 seconds
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
58 seconds
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients
1 min
Dignitana and OncoMedical Join Forces to Minimize Hair Loss in Chemotherapy Patients
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
3 mins
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
4 mins
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
Israeli Brothers' Remarkable Journey at World Indoor Bowls Championships
4 mins
Israeli Brothers' Remarkable Journey at World Indoor Bowls Championships
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
44 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
53 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
53 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app