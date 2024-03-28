FAAN Shuts Down KFC at Lagos Airport for Discriminating Against Ex-Gov's Son

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken decisive action against a KFC outlet at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, shutting it down for violating local laws protecting individuals with special needs. This move came after Adebola Daniel, the son of former Ogun State Governor Gbenga Daniel, reported discriminatory treatment due to his disability.

Immediate Investigation and Action

Following Adebola Daniel's social media outcry regarding his experience, FAAN swiftly intervened, conducting an investigation that confirmed the allegations. The authority's management team, led by Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, found the KFC outlet in violation of the Lagos State law on People with Special Needs. In response to these findings, FAAN ordered the immediate closure of the facility, marking a significant step towards ensuring the rights of passengers with reduced mobility are respected within the airport's premises.

Requirements for Reopening

To resume operations, FAAN has outlined clear directives for the KFC management, including the issuance of an unreserved written apology to Adebola Daniel and the drafting of a policy statement on non-discrimination. This statement is to be visibly displayed at the entrance of their facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, ensuring a commitment to better treatment of all passengers, irrespective of their physical abilities.

Community Reaction and Future Implications

The incident has sparked a broader discussion on social media and among the public about the treatment of individuals with disabilities in public spaces. FAAN's proactive stance has been widely applauded as a step in the right direction, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and respect for all. This event may serve as a catalyst for other businesses and facilities to reevaluate their policies and treatment of individuals with special needs, potentially leading to more inclusive practices across Nigeria.