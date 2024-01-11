en English
Agriculture

Expert Calls for Revival of Obudu Cattle Ranch for Beef and Dairy Production

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 pm EST
An expert in agriculture from Cross River State, Simon Ogbaji, is calling for the resuscitation of the once thriving Obudu Cattle Ranch, emphasizing that the ranch has the potential to turn around the fortunes of the state in terms of beef and dairy production.

Obudu Cattle Ranch: A Neglected Goldmine

Located in the outskirts of Cross River, bordering Cameroon, the Obudu Cattle Ranch, currently recognized as the Obudu Mountain Resort, was historically a hub for livestock production in the 1970s. It served as a source of beef and milk supply to the city of Calabar. Despite the presence of ample facilities and vast grazing lands, the ranch has been left in a state of neglect and is not currently operational.

A Plea for Revitalization

Addressing the issue on Thursday in Calabar, Ogbaji, who is affiliated with the state’s Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries, and Aquaculture, urged the incumbent Governor, Bassey Otu, to bring the ranch back to its feet. He stressed that revitalizing the ranch for livestock production could result in the state becoming self-reliant in beef production, reducing dependence on the northern regions of the country.

Local Interest and Economic Benefits

Ogbaji highlighted that the local community exhibits a keen interest in cattle rearing, suggesting that their involvement could play a crucial role in the ranch’s revitalization. He also recalled the past management changes that the ranch has undergone, including a failed management by Farm Fresh and subsequent transfers. He underlined that bringing the ranch back into operation would not only provide economic benefits for the state but also tap into the potential beyond tourism and entertainment that the ranch holds.

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

