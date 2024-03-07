Experience Vision Creations Launches Riyadh Golf City, Aims to Revolutionize Kwara Real Estate

In a significant move to address the real estate challenges in Kwara State, including concerns over multiple ownership and documentation, Mr. Gbenga Ibitoye, the Director Of Operations for Experience Vision Creations, has called on the youth to engage actively in property investment. During the unveiling of their new project, Riyadh Golf City, at Agawoods Hotels in Ilorin, Ibitoye emphasized the project's potential to mitigate Nigeria's housing deficit through strategic collaborations with key stakeholders in the state.

Unveiling Riyadh Golf City

The launch event, which took place on Wednesday, saw Mr. Gbenga Ibitoye encouraging young individuals in Kwara State to seize opportunities in real estate. He highlighted the Riyadh Golf City project's aim to transform the real estate landscape in Kwara State, offering a beacon of hope for prospective property owners and investors. With a focus on affordability and strategic location, Riyadh Golf City is poised to become a cornerstone in reducing the housing deficit while promoting economic growth.

Engaging the Youth in Real Estate

Ibitoye's message to the youth underscored the importance of property ownership and investment as avenues for economic empowerment and community development. He stressed the need for the younger generation to get involved in real estate to secure their future and contribute to the state's development. This initiative not only offers financial benefits but also fosters a sense of responsibility and entrepreneurship among the youth.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Prospects

According to Engineer Fola Oyedeji, Group Managing Director for Experience Vision Creations, Riyadh Golf City represents the prosperity that resides within Kwara. The project's success hinges on forging strategic partnerships with local stakeholders, including government bodies, financial institutions, and the community. By aligning interests and resources, Riyadh Golf City aims to set a new standard in real estate development, offering innovative solutions to longstanding challenges.

As Riyadh Golf City unfolds, its impact on Kwara State's real estate sector and the broader economy will be closely watched. This ambitious project promises not only to provide housing solutions but also to inspire a new generation of property owners and investors. With strategic partnerships and community engagement, Riyadh Golf City could very well pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for Kwara State.