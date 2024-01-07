Ewi of Ado Ekiti Marks 78th Birthday with Grand Ceremony and Installation of New Chiefs

The serene town of Ado Ekiti, renowned for its peace and simplicity, was transformed into a carnival-like atmosphere as its paramount ruler, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, celebrated his 78th birthday in grandeur. The event was a dazzling display of culture and tradition that attracted indigenes from diverse locations, all united in their love for their monarch and the desire to share in the joy of the day.

A Birthday Celebration Like No Other

The event was more than just a birthday celebration for Oba Adejugbe. It was also a time of reunion, a time of happiness, and a time of hope for a prosperous future for the Ado Ekiti kingdom. The palace ground was filled with indigenes, adorned in their best traditional attires, all eager to celebrate with their beloved monarch. The joyous atmosphere was infectious, with the air filled with music, dance, and laughter.

The Installation of New Chiefs

Adding to the excitement of the day was the installation of new chiefs. This significant act is seen as a positive step towards the future development and prosperity of Ado Ekiti and the wider state. These newly installed chiefs are expected to work closely with the Ewi in ensuring the progress and welfare of the people.

A Gathering of Dignitaries

The presence of numerous dignitaries at the event underscored Oba Adejugbe’s significant influence across different sectors. From politicians to business tycoons, and cultural icons, the event was a gathering of who’s who in society, all there to pay homage to the Ewi and to share in the joy of the day.

The celebration of Oba Adejugbe’s 78th birthday was indeed a memorable event, not just for the Ewi and the people of Ado Ekiti, but for everyone who was a part of it. It was a day filled with pomp, pageantry, and a display of elegance and style that is synonymous with the Yoruba culture. More than the festivities, it was an affirmation of the enduring legacy of the Ewi and a testament to the love and respect he commands among his people.