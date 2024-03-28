Evicted Tenant Faces Court for Stealing N500K Electrical Fittings in Lagos

On June 22, 2023, 48-year-old Paul Orizu was arraigned before the Ebute Metta Magistrates Court in Lagos, facing serious accusations of repossession, breach of peace, and theft. After being evicted, Orizu allegedly broke back into his former apartment on Badagry Expressway, Orile Iganmu, Lagos, and stole electrical fittings valued at N500,000, actions that have now led him to a legal battle with the authorities.

Unlawful Repossession and Theft

According to the prosecution, led by Supol Chinalu Uwadione, Orizu committed these acts without any legal backing, effectively locking out the rightful landlord, Mr. Lawrence Abayomi, who had recently gained possession through a writ of court. By placing his own lock on the apartment and removing valuable electrical fittings, Orizu not only caused a breach of peace but also deprived Mr. Abayomi of his property, including bulbs and other electrical installations, cumulatively worth half a million Naira.

Court Proceedings and Bail Conditions

Orizu, maintaining his innocence, pleaded not guilty to the charges set against him. In response, Magistrate Waliu Salami set his bail at N200,000 with two sureties who are required to demonstrate evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and undergo address verification. The legal proceedings have drawn attention due to the peculiar nature of the crime, involving a clear breach of peace alongside theft. The case has been adjourned until April 15, 2024, for further mention, leaving room for further developments in this unusual legal drama.

Implications of the Case

This case highlights the complexities surrounding tenant and landlord disputes, especially in urban areas where housing is at a premium. It underscores the necessity for clear legal frameworks and the importance of following due process in eviction and repossession cases. For landlords and tenants alike, this serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of taking matters into one's own hands without legal authorization. As the community watches closely, the outcome of this case may set a precedent for how similar disputes are handled in the future, emphasizing the rule of law and property rights in Lagos State.