EU Launches €9m Projects to Enhance Nigeria's Energy Sector and Promote Sustainability

In a bid to bolster Nigeria's energy sector and promote sustainable practices, the European Union (EU) has unveiled two new projects worth €9 million. The announcement was made during a project inception workshop held in Abuja, in collaboration with the Federal Government and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

Addressing Nigeria's Energy Challenges

Nigeria, despite its vast population of over 200 million people, faces significant challenges in its energy sector, with low electricity consumption per capita compared to other countries in the region. The country continues to grapple with issues of low power generation and poor distribution infrastructure, as highlighted by data from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The New Initiatives

The two projects, namely Small Hydro Power Development for Agro-industry Use in Nigeria (SHP-DAIN) and Advancing Nigeria’s Green and Just Transition to Net Zero through Circular Economy Practices, aim to tackle these challenges head-on. With a combined budget of €9 million, these projects seek to enhance energy accessibility and promote circular economy practices to address pollution and climate change.

Objectives and Implementation

The SHP-DAIN project, with a budget of €5 million, focuses on increasing the capacity of small hydropower in Nigeria's energy mix. This initiative aims to promote productivity along agricultural value chains, enhance livelihoods, and foster food security and decent work. Through tailored training and knowledge management, the project will support the establishment of small hydropower plants across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

Meanwhile, the Advancing Nigeria’s Green Transition to Net Zero through Circular Economy Practices project, with a budget of €4 million, targets the management of used off-grid energy equipment and plastics through circular economy practices. It aims to mitigate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions by strengthening policy frameworks, promoting circular economy principles, and supporting SME-led initiatives in the energy sector.

Key Stakeholders and Ministerial Endorsement

During the official launch of the projects in Abuja, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi, emphasized the importance of private sector participation in the success of these initiatives. Minister of Power, Adelabu Adebayo, expressed confidence in the projects' potential to enhance energy management and agricultural productivity, subsequently improving livelihoods across Nigeria. Additionally, Project Steering Committees were inaugurated to oversee the implementation and ensure the success of these transformative projects.