Etsu Nupe Calls on Alumni Associations to Revitalize Education Policy at Army Day School's 45th Anniversary

In a stirring call to action at the Government Army Day Secondary School's 45th anniversary in Bida, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, emphasized the pivotal role alumni associations must play in overhauling the Nigerian education sector. Amidst the celebration, a crucial message was delivered: the power of alumni to influence and shape education policies through their real-world experiences, particularly the need for curriculum updates to meet contemporary demands.

During the Mega Reunion event, which gathered alumni from various corners of Nigeria, the deteriorating conditions of the Government Army Day Secondary School were spotlighted. The Etsu Nupe expressed deep concern over the decay in public schools across the country, cautioning against the severe repercussions on Nigeria's development if these issues remain unaddressed. The school's principal and the association's president echoed the sentiment, underscoring the critical role alumni can play in supporting the education sector, especially given the government's limitations in ensuring quality education.

Commitments and Initiatives

The reunion wasn't just a trip down memory lane; it was a platform for concrete commitments and initiatives aimed at reviving the school's glory. Prominent alumni, hailing from military and academic backgrounds, pledged their support in various forms.

Noteworthy initiatives included environmental preservation through tree planting and financial donations to reward academic excellence. The event also served as an occasion to honor both former and current teachers for their indefatigable contributions to the school. The collective resolve was clear: to take ownership and invest in the future of their alma mater.