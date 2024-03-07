Estate Surveyor Chinyelu Egbe Highlights Crucial Role of Regular Property Maintenance in Abuja

Chinyelu Egbe, an experienced Estate Surveyor and Valuer, shed light on the essence of regular property maintenance for preserving property value and functionality in Abuja yesterday. Emphasizing the need for ongoing upkeep, repairs, and care, Egbe argued that professional services are pivotal for the long-term health of real estate investments. Her insights come at a time when property owners increasingly recognize the importance of maintenance in sustaining property appeal and operational efficiency.

Understanding Property Maintenance

Property maintenance encompasses a wide range of activities aimed at keeping buildings and real estate in top condition. According to Egbe, these responsibilities include cleaning, landscaping, repairing damages, and ensuring systems like plumbing, heating, and electrical are up to standard. She underscored the importance of acquiring the services of a real professional, such as an estate surveyor and valuer, to manage these tasks effectively. Professionals in this field not only conduct regular inspections to identify maintenance needs but also develop schedules and plans, procure and manage contractors, budget for maintenance expenses, and implement preventative measures to avoid future issues.

Advice for Property Owners

Egbe offered several pieces of advice to property owners looking to maintain their properties effectively. Regular inspections are crucial for early identification of maintenance needs, preventing minor issues from escalating into major problems. She also recommended allocating a portion of the budget specifically for maintenance, employing qualified contractors for quality workmanship, and embracing sustainable maintenance practices to reduce operational costs and environmental impact. Additionally, understanding and complying with relevant building codes and regulations is essential to avoid legal liabilities.

Benefits of Professional Property Maintenance

The benefits of enlisting professional help for property maintenance are manifold. Not only does it ensure that properties remain in good condition, but it also enhances the value of the property. Timely repairs and sustainable practices contribute to reducing the likelihood of costly repairs and minimizing environmental impact. Moreover, thorough documentation of maintenance activities provides property owners with accountability and record-keeping advantages. Egbe's insights reinforce the notion that professional property maintenance is indispensable for property owners seeking to preserve the value and functionality of their investments over time.

As the conversation around property maintenance evolves, Egbe's contributions underscore the critical role that professionals play in this space. By advising property owners on best practices and emphasizing the importance of regular, preventative maintenance, she champions a proactive approach to property management that benefits both owners and occupants alike. This perspective not only elevates the standards of property upkeep but also promotes a sustainable and profitable future for the real estate industry in Abuja and beyond.