Enugu's Centenary City Demolition: ECTDA Uncovers Criminal Hideout, Seizes Arms

In an operation that has drawn national attention, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) has bulldozed several buildings in Enugu's Centenary City. The demolishment, held on January 19, was carried out due to the lack of proper governmental authorization for the structures.

Unveiling the Illegality

Mr. Uche Anya, the Executive Chairman of ECTDA, responded to a viral online video that alleged the demolition of over 200 buildings. He clarified that the structures under question were illegal and devoid of necessary approvals and titles. The video showcased a man pleading with Governor Peter Mbah for intervention, claiming that even though he had legally purchased the land, his building was still marked for demolition.

Demolition Uncovers Criminal Hideout

Underscoring the gravity of the situation, Anya revealed that during the demolition operation, the agency discovered and arrested a group of kidnappers operating out of one of the buildings. The operation resulted in the seizure of several firearms, mobile phones, and CCTV cameras equipped with SIM cards, all of which were promptly handed over to the police.

Land History and Future Steps

An anonymous ECTDA staff member shed light on the land's history, stating that it originally belonged to the Amechi community and was later given to the Old Anambra State Government. When the latter's territory was inherited by Enugu State, the land was intended to host a university. However, the land was repurposed for the Centenary City Estate when the university was relocated. The staff member also stressed that less than 30 buildings had been demolished and urged individuals to obtain proper government approval before construction.

As the dust settles on this controversy, the ECTDA remains firm in its commitment to cease unauthorized developments and continue with the urban masterplan restoration and renewal process. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of legality and due process in urban development.