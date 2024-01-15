Entrepreneurial Brilliance Shines at Nigeria's 2024 Business Leaders Awards

As the sun set on the inaugural 2024 Business Leaders Awards, the spotlight turned on the entrepreneurial brilliance that has been the driving force behind Nigeria's development.
This year's awardees are a testament to the country's burgeoning business landscape, with their ventures sparking positive change across diverse sectors.
Entrepreneurs are not only building successful businesses but are also playing a significant role in Nigeria's economic growth.
The Federal Inland Revenue Service anticipates a 57% surge in tax collections in 2024, with revenue projected to skyrocket to 19.4 trillion naira ($20.3 billion), compared to the previous year.
This comprises 9.96 trillion naira from oil tax revenue and 9.45 trillion naira of non-oil revenue. Such increases are indicative of a thriving business environment fostered by innovative entrepreneurs.