Business

Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade’s Shoemaking Initiative

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST
Empowering Nigerian Youth: Madam Abiola Arogundade’s Shoemaking Initiative

In an unprecedented move, Madam Abiola Arogundade, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Technical Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, has instigated a collaboration with Yikodeen, a prominent figure in the leather goods industry. The initiative is a shoemaking and leather crafting training programme designed to empower 100 young Nigerians. The month-long intensive training is structured to endow participants with comprehensive skills in footwear design and production.

Profound Curriculum for Holistic Learning

The curriculum of this unique programme spans lectures, practical exercises, and assessments. It offers an in-depth understanding of leather crafting, with classes held six days a week at the Yikodeen Factory in Isolo. The factory, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, is set to be the incubator of the next generation of Nigerian shoemakers.

Accessible and Free of Charge

The programme is accessible through Community Development Associations (CDAs) and the Nigerian Army Ordnance. It comes at no cost to the participants, ensuring those with a passion for the craft are not barred by financial constraints. The training concludes with participants receiving a Certificate of Participation, acknowledging their skills and dedication.

Job Opportunities and Support from Stakeholders

In an effort to drive employment, Madam Arogundade has pledged to hire 50 successful participants for full-time positions. This commitment not only offers a lifeline to young Nigerians but also ensures the skills gained during the training are put to productive use. Besides Yikodeen, Lodoni Company Ltd, the Nigerian Army, and Stitches and Prints Ltd are backing the initiative, reinforcing the collective responsibility towards empowering the Nigerian youth.

Business Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

