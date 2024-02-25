Empowering Excellence: ILAD's Leadership Conference Set to Inspire in Kaduna

As the dawn breaks over the bustling city of Kaduna, a gathering unlike any other is on the horizon. The Institute of Leadership Assessment and Development (ILAD) is poised to host its annual conference on March 16, 2024, at the prestigious Kaduna State University Auditorium. Under the theme 'Empowering Excellence: Vision and Impact in Leadership,' this event is not just another meeting; it's a beacon of hope and a call to action for visionary leaders across Nigeria and beyond.

Dr. Baba R. Adamu, ILAD's Director General, alongside the Governor of Kaduna State, Hor Uba Sani, and a roster of distinguished speakers, are set to ignite a flame of excellence in leadership that promises to resonate long after the conference curtains close.

A Gathering of Visionaries and Leaders

The conference, endorsed by several federal ministries and the Corporate Affairs Commission, is more than an academic exercise; it's a convergence of minds and spirits dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in leadership.

With a keynote address by General Christopher G. Musa and insights from luminaries such as Dr. Shuaibu Abubakar Idris, Professor Silas Lenos Lamela, and Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), attendees are in for a day of profound learning and networking. The ILAD conference aims to foster an environment where visionary leadership is not just discussed but deeply understood and embraced, propelling individuals and organizations towards a future marked by ethical governance and impactful decision-making.

Empowering Excellence: Beyond Rhetoric

At the heart of ILAD's mission is the drive to transform the narrative of leadership in Nigeria and beyond. In a world where leadership is often equated with power and authority, ILAD seeks to redefine it as a responsibility to empower and uplift others.

This year's theme, 'Empowering Excellence,' underscores the importance of vision in achieving impactful leadership. It's a call to action for leaders to not only aim for success but to do so with integrity, empathy, and a deep commitment to the betterment of their communities and the world at large. The conferment of Doctoral Fellow/Fellow of ILAD to deserving leaders is a testament to the institute's dedication to recognizing and nurturing leadership that makes a difference.