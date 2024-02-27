Empowering Borno's Youth: 832 Orphans Graduate from Vocational Institute, Receive Over N1.2 Billion in Support

In a significant stride towards rehabilitation and economic empowerment, Borno State recently celebrated the graduation of 832 artisans, mostly orphans affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, from the Borno State Enterprise Institute. The event, presided over by Governor Babagana Zulum, marked a pivotal moment in the state's efforts to counter youth unemployment and insurgency aftermath through vocational training.

Strategic Vocational Training for Sustainable Livelihoods

The vocational enterprise initiative, held at the Muna Vocational Enterprise Institute, equipped participants from all 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Borno State with skills in 14 different trades. These included aluminium fabrication, bricklaying, and information technology, among others. Governor Zulum highlighted this initiative as a cornerstone in the state's strategy to provide sustainable livelihoods and address the economic devastation wrought by years of insurgency.

Comprehensive Support for Graduates

Further solidifying the state's commitment to its youth, Governor Zulum announced the distribution of starter kits worth over N847 million. Additionally, a one-year labour-intensive public work grant totaling N349 million and an extra N41.6 million were allocated to support the graduates' journey towards self-reliance. In a move to encourage excellence and hard work among the trainees, automatic employment was awarded to the 64 top-performing graduates, underlining the initiative's role not just in skill development but also in job creation.

Plans for Future Enhancement of Vocational Education

Looking ahead, the Governor discussed plans to elevate the Muna Vocational Enterprises Institute into a Monotechnic capable of awarding National Diplomas. This transformation aims to further enhance the quality and scope of vocational education in Borno State, preparing more young individuals for the competitive job market and entrepreneurship. The initiative represents a beacon of hope and a tangible pathway to rebuilding lives and communities devastated by conflict.

The graduation ceremony and the comprehensive package of support for the artisans signify a groundbreaking approach to tackling the challenges of youth unemployment and the insurgency's economic impact. By investing in skills development and providing substantial financial support, Borno State sets a precedent for post-conflict rehabilitation and economic empowerment, aiming for a brighter, more stable future for its youth.