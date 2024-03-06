Elon Musk Mocks Zuckerberg Amid Meta's Facebook, Instagram Outage

Amid a significant service disruption affecting Facebook and Instagram, Elon Musk did not miss the opportunity to throw shade at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, leveraging the situation to highlight the reliability of his own platform, X.

The outage, which saw users globally facing access issues, became the stage for the latest public spat between two of the tech world's most prominent figures. Musk, known for his provocative online persona, used the incident to post a meme that subtly boasted about X's uninterrupted service, drawing a stark contrast to Meta's struggling platforms.

Global Disruption Hits Facebook and Instagram

Reports began surfacing on a Tuesday morning about widespread issues on Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads. Users encountered login problems, with some unable to access their accounts altogether.

Meta's head of communications, Andy Stone, acknowledged the outage, assuring the public that teams were diligently working to restore access. This event marked one of the most significant disruptions in recent years, affecting millions of users worldwide and stirring considerable unrest on social media.

Musk vs. Zuckerberg: A Rivalry Rekindled

The outage provided an ample opportunity for Elon Musk to reignite his rivalry with Mark Zuckerberg. Musk's post, featuring a penguin meme with the text "X's servers are fine," quickly went viral, highlighting the ongoing competition between X and Meta's platforms.

This incident is not the first time Musk and Zuckerberg have exchanged jabs, with both billionaires previously engaging in public disputes over their respective visions for the future of technology and society. Musk's readiness to "fight" Zuckerberg, as mentioned in past statements, underscores the tension-filled relationship between the two.