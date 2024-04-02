Electricity Consumer Numbers Rise by 3.46% in Q4 2023, NBS Report Shows

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed a significant increase in the number of electricity consumers in Nigeria, with figures rising by 410,000 from 11.71 million in the third quarter of 2023 to 12.12 million in the fourth quarter of the same year. The latest Electricity Report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, released in Abuja, indicates a 3.46% growth in consumer numbers.

According to the report, on a year-on-year basis, the number of electricity customers surged by 9.59% in Q4 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, where 11.06 million consumers were recorded.

In terms of metered customers, the report shows a slight decrease, with figures dropping from 5.68 million in Q3 2023 to 5.61 million in Q4 2023, marking a 1.32% decline. However, on a year-on-year basis, metered customers witnessed a 9.38% increase from Q4 2022.

In contrast, estimated electricity customers decreased from 6.03 million in Q3 2023 to 5.83 million in Q4 2023, representing a 3.34% decrease. Year-on-year, estimated customers saw a 1.73% decline compared to Q4 2022.

The report also highlights a substantial increase in revenue collected by electricity distribution companies (DISCOs), with N294.95 billion collected in Q4 2023 compared to N260.16 billion in Q3 2023. This marks a 26.96% rise in revenue collected year-on-year, compared to the N232.32 billion collected in Q4 2022.

The increase in electricity consumer numbers and revenue collection reflects ongoing efforts to improve access to electricity and enhance revenue generation within the power sector. However, challenges such as metering discrepancies and fluctuations in estimated consumer figures underscore the need for continued investment and reforms to ensure sustainable growth and efficiency in Nigeria's electricity sector.