Eko Electricity Distribution Company Reports Network Collapse, Promises Swift Restoration

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has informed its customers about a system collapse in its power network, leading to a widespread loss of electricity across its operational area.

In an official statement released on its X handle, EKEDC disclosed that the system collapse occurred at approximately 16:28 hrs (04:28 pm). The company assured its customers that it is actively collaborating with its partners to expedite the process of restoring power supply.

"We regret to inform you that there was a system collapse at 16:28 hrs, resulting in the loss of power supply across our network," the statement read.

EKEDC expressed its commitment to addressing the situation promptly and keeping its customers informed about any developments regarding the restoration of electricity. The company emphasized its dedication to ensuring the swift resolution of the issue to minimize inconvenience to its customers.

"We are currently working with our partners as we hope for a speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored," the statement assured.

The announcement comes as a reassurance to EKEDC customers who may have been affected by the sudden loss of electricity. The company's proactive communication serves to keep customers informed about the status of the power outage and the ongoing efforts to resolve the issue.

EKEDC's commitment to collaborating with its partners highlights the importance of cooperation within the electricity distribution sector to address challenges such as system collapses effectively. As the company works towards restoring power supply, customers are encouraged to exercise patience and understanding during this period of inconvenience.