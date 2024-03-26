Eko Electricity Distribution Company Removes Managing Director/CEO Following NERC Directive

The Board of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced the removal of Dr. Tinuade Sanda from her position as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The decision, conveyed through a letter signed by the company's Chairman, Dere Otubu, cited a directive from the industry regulator, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), as the reason for the action.

Advertisment

In the letter, Otubu stated that NERC had directed all staff working for the utility to be employed directly by the utility, bound by applicable service conditions, and paid through the utility's payroll. This directive, stemming from the powers vested in NERC by the Electricity Act 2023, necessitated compliance from EKEDC.

As a result, all seconded staff from WPG Ltd, including Dr. Tinuade Sanda, were to be released by EKEDC and returned to WPG Ltd, their employer. Consequently, Dr. Sanda was relieved of her role, office, and position at EKEDC effective immediately.

The decision underscores the regulatory oversight exercised by NERC to ensure compliance within the electricity distribution sector, with a focus on aligning staffing arrangements with established regulations and industry standards. It also highlights the importance of adherence to regulatory directives in maintaining operational integrity and accountability within the sector.

While Dr. Tinuade Sanda's departure marks a significant change in EKEDC's leadership structure, the company remains committed to its mandate of providing efficient electricity distribution services to its customers. As the transition unfolds, stakeholders will be keenly observing developments to ensure continuity and effectiveness in service delivery.