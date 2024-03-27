Eko Electricity Distribution Company Appoints Rekhiat Momoh as Acting CEO

The board of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) has announced the appointment of Rekhiat Momoh as the acting Chief Executive Officer (Acting CEO), effective from Tuesday, March 26, 2024. This significant leadership transition was disclosed in a press statement issued on behalf of the board of Eko DisCo, marking a pivotal moment for the company's management team.

Advertisment

Appointment Announcement

In the press statement, the board of Eko DisCo officially confirmed Rekhiat Momoh's assumption of the role of Acting CEO, following the redeployment of the erstwhile MD/CEO, Mrs. Tinuade Sanda, back to WPG Ltd, the core investor who seconded her to Eko DisCo. The appointment of Mrs. Momoh underscores the board's confidence in her leadership abilities and extensive experience in the power sector.

Rekhiat Momoh's Meritorious Career

Advertisment

With over 31 years of meritorious service in the power sector, Rekhiat Momoh brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role as Acting CEO of Eko DisCo. Her extensive tenure in the industry positions her as a seasoned leader capable of steering the company through its strategic objectives and operational challenges.

Continuity and Strategic Direction

As Eko DisCo undergoes a leadership transition, stakeholders and customers alike anticipate continuity and stability under Rekhiat Momoh's stewardship. With her deep understanding of the power sector and proven track record, Momoh is poised to lead Eko DisCo towards achieving its mission of delivering reliable and efficient electricity distribution services to customers in its operational area. The appointment of Momoh reflects the company's commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and leadership excellence.