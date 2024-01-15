en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Ekiti State Polytechnic Rector Advocates for Drastic Measures Against Environmental Degradation

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Ekiti State Polytechnic Rector Advocates for Drastic Measures Against Environmental Degradation

In a two-day sustainability workshop at Ekiti State Polytechnic in Isan Ekiti, Prof. Johnson Adesodun expressed his concern over the human-induced environmental degradation. Supported by the Microsoft Foundation and the Association for Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, Prof. Adesodun highlighted the pressing need to take decisive action to prevent environmental catastrophes and humanitarian crises.

Linking Environmental Degradation to Social Issues

Prof. Adesodun drew a disturbing correlation between the receding waters of the Chad basin and the rise in insurgency. He further linked the pollution caused by oil companies to the increased instances of kidnappings, militancy, and crimes in the South of Nigeria. The workshop was designed to address environmental, social, and economic challenges and underscored the importance of capacity development to combat extreme weather events like flooding, desertification, and erosion.

Advocating for Sustainable Solutions

During the workshop, Prof. Adesodun proposed a range of solutions to these dire problems. These included measures like plastic recycling, adopting renewable energy sources, climate-smart building design, and reductions in social and gender inequalities. He emphasized the critical role of knowledge in achieving sustainable development at the polytechnic.

Emphasizing Educational Reforms

Emeritus Professor Peggy Barlet from Emory University advocated for educational reforms that would empower students to tackle complex sustainability challenges. Barlet suggested incorporating environmental integration, interdisciplinary approaches, stakeholder involvement, technology integration, resource efficiency, and a global perspective in education. This, she said, would cultivate a sustainable mindset among students and prepare them to address environmental, social, and economic sustainability issues.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Himachal Pradesh Government Launches 'My School-My Pride' Initiative
Launching a unique initiative to uplift the quality of education in government schools, the Himachal Pradesh government has introduced a new campaign, ‘My School-My Pride’. This initiative is part of the broader ‘Apna Vidyalaya’ programme, which encourages individuals and organizations to adopt a government school and contribute significantly towards its development. The contributions can span
Himachal Pradesh Government Launches 'My School-My Pride' Initiative
Youth Festival Concludes at Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya: A Celebration of Talent and Values
8 mins ago
Youth Festival Concludes at Maharshi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vedic Vishwavidyalaya: A Celebration of Talent and Values
Inter-Ministerial Directive Aims to Stabilize Education System
10 mins ago
Inter-Ministerial Directive Aims to Stabilize Education System
Claudine Gay's Resignation Intensifies Global Debate on Meritocracy
7 mins ago
Claudine Gay's Resignation Intensifies Global Debate on Meritocracy
Students Teach Their Vocational Skills to Lecturers in Innovative Educational Initiative
7 mins ago
Students Teach Their Vocational Skills to Lecturers in Innovative Educational Initiative
University College Dublin's Significant Travel Expenses Stir Concerns
7 mins ago
University College Dublin's Significant Travel Expenses Stir Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
56 seconds
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
1 min
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
2 mins
Tuberculosis Deepens Humanitarian Crisis in Borno State, Nigeria
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
2 mins
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
2 mins
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
3 mins
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
3 mins
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
3 mins
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
35 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app