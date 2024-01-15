Ekiti State Polytechnic Rector Advocates for Drastic Measures Against Environmental Degradation

In a two-day sustainability workshop at Ekiti State Polytechnic in Isan Ekiti, Prof. Johnson Adesodun expressed his concern over the human-induced environmental degradation. Supported by the Microsoft Foundation and the Association for Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education, Prof. Adesodun highlighted the pressing need to take decisive action to prevent environmental catastrophes and humanitarian crises.

Linking Environmental Degradation to Social Issues

Prof. Adesodun drew a disturbing correlation between the receding waters of the Chad basin and the rise in insurgency. He further linked the pollution caused by oil companies to the increased instances of kidnappings, militancy, and crimes in the South of Nigeria. The workshop was designed to address environmental, social, and economic challenges and underscored the importance of capacity development to combat extreme weather events like flooding, desertification, and erosion.

Advocating for Sustainable Solutions

During the workshop, Prof. Adesodun proposed a range of solutions to these dire problems. These included measures like plastic recycling, adopting renewable energy sources, climate-smart building design, and reductions in social and gender inequalities. He emphasized the critical role of knowledge in achieving sustainable development at the polytechnic.

Emphasizing Educational Reforms

Emeritus Professor Peggy Barlet from Emory University advocated for educational reforms that would empower students to tackle complex sustainability challenges. Barlet suggested incorporating environmental integration, interdisciplinary approaches, stakeholder involvement, technology integration, resource efficiency, and a global perspective in education. This, she said, would cultivate a sustainable mindset among students and prepare them to address environmental, social, and economic sustainability issues.