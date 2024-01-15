Ekiti State Government to Review Cooperative Law and Invest N1 Billion in Cooperative Sector

The Ekiti State Government in Nigeria, recognizing the crucial role of cooperative societies in bolstering economic development, has declared its intention to review the State Cooperative Law. This law governs the operation of cooperative societies within the state. The announcement, made by Omotayo Adeola, the state’s Commissioner for Trade, Industries, Investment and Cooperatives, came during a meeting with representatives of various cooperative societies in Ado-Ekiti.

Enhancing Financial Stability

Adeola outlined the government’s commitment to enhancing the financial stability of these societies, ensuring thorough management and continuous financial health. She elaborated on the government’s plan to infuse N1 billion into the cooperative sector in the near future, a move that will undoubtedly fortify these societies’ economic standing.

Stressing the Importance of Cooperation

Adeola urged members of the cooperative societies to repay their loans promptly, so the benefits can reach a wider pool of members. She emphasized the need for cooperation between society leaders and government staff to ensure the smooth functioning of the societies. Adeola also highlighted the government’s dedication to infrastructural development, aimed at attracting investors for small and medium enterprises.

Gratitude and Support

Clement Adewumi, the President of the Mother Union of Cooperative Societies in the state’s public service, expressed his gratitude for Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s work in enhancing the trade, industry, and cooperative sectors. He pledged the full support of his union to the Ekiti State Government, further solidifying the synergy between the government and the cooperative societies.