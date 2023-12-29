Egni Kingdom: An Oil-Rich Region’s Plea for Basic Amenities

Communities in Egni Kingdom, Rivers State, Nigeria, have voiced their deep-seated concern about the stark absence of basic amenities, despite being a region abundant in oil.

These 14 oil-rich communities have issued a call to both federal and state governments for assistance, as they have seen little to no benefits from the decades of oil extraction carried out by major international firms like Total Energies, Shell, and the Nigeria Agip Oil Company.

Egni Development Summit 2023: A Plea for Intervention

The grievances were brought to light during the Egni Development Summit 2023, a gathering held in Obite town. The summit was organized by the Egni Professors and Academy Doctors Forum (EPADOF), together with other local groups. The EPADOF President, Prof. Daniel Ogum, underscored the necessity for a comprehensive development plan to benefit both current and future generations. He highlighted the far-reaching environmental and economic impacts that oil exploration has had over the years.

A Call to Action

The summit became a platform for the community to issue a call to action, urging the government to acknowledge the significant contributions made by Egni. They implored the authorities to address a myriad of issues, including peace and security, education, the empowerment of youth and women, healthcare, environmental protection, urbanization, and investment.

The Role of Peace in Development

Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu emphasized the critical role of peace in fostering development. She urged the community to foster unity and work collaboratively towards their shared goal of progress and betterment. The situation in Egni Kingdom serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for equitable distribution of resources and the profound role of the government in ensuring the welfare of its citizens.