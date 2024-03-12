EFCC Witness Testifies Against Former CBN Governor Emefiele in Corruption Trial

A witness from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Agboro Omowera, testified on Monday before a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, revealing that 10 officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), including former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, were involved in awarding multi-million contracts to April 1616 and Architekon Nigeria Limited.

The EFCC alleges that Emefiele used his position to grant a corrupt advantage to his wife, Margaret, and brother-in-law by approving the payment of N97.9m to Architekon Nigeria Ltd, where both are directors, for the supply of office furniture to the CBN.

According to Omowera, Emefiele's wife is listed as a director of Archtekon Nigeria Limited, and she used her maiden name to register the company. Additionally, a CBN staff, Sa`adatu Yaro, was listed as a director of April 1616 Investment Ltd, which was awarded several contracts for the supply of Toyota Hilux vehicles.

During cross-examination, Omowera stated that while Emefiele did not directly confer a corrupt advantage on himself, the responsibility ultimately fell on him as the head of the CBN.

The EFCC witness also revealed that April 1616 Investment Limited, where Yaro was a director, started receiving contracts from the CBN shortly after her employment, raising suspicions about the company's track record and its ability to consistently win bids against accredited bidders.

The trial judge, Hamza Muazu, adjourned the case till April 25 for further proceedings.

This testimony sheds light on the alleged involvement of Emefiele's relatives in securing contracts from the CBN, highlighting the complexities of corruption allegations within government institutions and emphasizing the importance of accountability and transparency in public procurement processes.