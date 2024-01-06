en English
Africa

EFCC Summons Dangote Group for Forex Transactions; President Tinubu Addresses Security Challenges

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria is summoning officials of the Dangote Group, one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, to Abuja. Following a raid on the group’s Lagos headquarters, these officials have been asked to furnish detailed records concerning the company’s foreign exchange transactions over the past nine years. This development appears to be a part of the EFCC’s concerted efforts to scrutinize financial activities and ensure adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks.

EFCC’s Investigation into Forex Allocations

The EFCC’s action is linked to the ongoing investigation into alleged abuse of foreign exchange allocations by the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele. It’s postulated that the Dangote Group, along with 51 other companies, may have received preferential allocations of forex. The EFCC’s raid led to the confiscation of financial documents related to forex allocations from 2014 to June 2023. Now, the summoned officials are tasked with gathering additional documents to support their case. The Dangote Group, for its part, has expressed a willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation.

President Tinubu’s Security Briefing

In a separate development, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu held a Presidential Security Briefing at the State House in Abuja. He addressed security chiefs and intelligence agency heads, emphasizing the necessity of a ‘conclusive victory’ over various security threats plaguing the country. While acknowledging progress in certain areas, President Tinubu stressed that ultimate success would be determined by completely ending the multifaceted security challenges.

President Tinubu also issued a stern warning to the security forces to intensify their efforts against bandits, as their continued presence poses a risk to Nigeria’s economic aspirations, including the goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy.

Illegal Mining Continues Despite Bans

Despite official bans and governors’ pledges of strict enforcement, illegal mining continues to thrive in the North East states of Nigeria. Investigations have shown that these illicit mining activities are exacerbating the security conditions in the region, posing yet another challenge for the Nigerian government to tackle.

Africa Nigeria Security
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

