Edo State Police Nab 24-Year-Old for Illegal Arms Possession Amid Crackdown

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a 24-year-old, Ambrose Christopher, in a significant crackdown on illegal arms and ammunition possession. The arrest underscores the relentless efforts by Nigerian law enforcement to stem the tide of illegal firearms within its borders.

Advertisment

Acting on a tip-off from concerned citizens, the anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit of the Edo Central Police, led by ASP Edobor Friday, intercepted a Mercedes Benz GLK with registration SMK 583 HY. The vehicle was driven by Ambrose Christopher along the Ewu-Ekpoma-Auchi Road. This operation highlights the critical role that public cooperation plays in law enforcement's battle against crime.

Recovery of Illegal Arms

During a thorough search of Christopher's vehicle, the police discovered a beret pistol along with 13 rounds of live ammunition. The discovery of such weaponry in the hands of a civilian underscores the urgent need for tighter controls and vigilance to prevent the circulation of illegal arms, which can exacerbate violence and insecurity.

The suspect is currently aiding the police with their investigation, according to the command's spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor. The findings from this investigation are pivotal, not only for the prosecution of the individual involved but also for unravelling possible networks dealing in illegal arms. Ambrose Christopher is expected to be charged to court soon, marking a step forward in the legal battle against illicit arms trafficking.