Edo State Police Detains Officer for Slapping Woman, Orders Immediate Trial

In a move towards ensuring accountability, the Edo State Police Command has arrested and detained Sgt. Samuel Imakor for assaulting Mercy Ajayi, a video of which went viral, sparking public outrage. The incident, confirmed by SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the command's Public Relations Officer, underlines the police's commitment to discipline and civility.

The viral video captured the moment Sgt. Imakor, attached to Iruekpen Police Station, slapped Mercy Ajayi during an altercation at the police station. Following the video's circulation, the Edo State Police Command acted swiftly, detaining Sgt. Imakor and subjecting him to debriefing by the Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye.

The incident has reignited discussions on police conduct, with the Nigerian Police Force's ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi condemning the act and reaffirming that officers are trained to uphold the highest standards of behavior.

Sgt. Imakor's actions, according to his statement, were in response to Ajayi's alleged aggressive behavior during her arrest related to a theft accusation. This incident sheds light on the broader issue of how law enforcement officers handle confrontations and the importance of de-escalation techniques. CP Adegboye has ordered an immediate orderly room trial for Sgt. Imakor, signaling a no-tolerance stance on misconduct within the force.