Edo State Governorship Race: INEC Releases Candidates List, Deputy Governor Missing

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the list of candidates for the September 21 governorship race, with a notable absence being the name of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.
The list, comprising candidates from 17 political parties, was unveiled to the public at all 18 local government area offices and the INEC state office in Benin City.
Among the candidates listed are prominent figures such as Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), Okpebholo Monday of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Ighodalo Asuerinme of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Other contestants include Osirame Edeipo of the Boot Party (BP), Enabulele Bright of the Accord Party (AP), Obazele Paul Agbone of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Key Ndidi of the People Redemption Party (PRP), and Okungbowa Paul Ovbokhan of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).
Aner Abdullai Aliu is listed as the candidate for governor from the Social Democratic Party (SDP), while Uwaifo Osaro represents the Action Alliance (AA). Azena Azemhe Friday is the nominee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Osifo Isiah represents the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).
Additionally, the candidates from other political parties include Udoh Obersifo David of the African Action Congress (AAC), Akhalamhe Amiemenoghena of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Ugiagbe Odaro Syvelster of the All Peoples Movement (APM), Areleogbe Amos Osalumese of the All Peoples Party (APP), and Akhime Kingson Afere of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).
Timidi Wariowei, the state INEC's head of voters education and publicity, confirmed that the publication of candidate details adhered to election regulations. Parties and the public are encouraged to review the candidates' information and that of their running mates in preparation for the upcoming election.