Edo State Government Amplifies Education with Tech-Integrated Learning

In a groundbreaking move, the Government of Edo State, Nigeria, has amplified its education sector by dispensing educational tablets to secondary school students. This initiative is a part of the Edo Basic Education Transformation System (EdoBEST), a transformative strategy launched by Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2018.

EdoBEST: A Leap Towards Digital Education

Originally, EdoBEST bestowed tablets to teachers at the basic level to enhance the teaching standards. However, the initiative gradually extended its benefits to include students. The programme is now an integral part of the Edo Learning Agenda, a comprehensive education reform launched in April 2023. The reform touches all levels of the education sector, from basic schooling to tertiary education.

Leveraging Technology for Quality Education

The Edo State Ministry of Education aims to exploit transformative technologies to boost the quality of teaching and learning. The initiative concentrates on learner-centered pedagogy, intending to enhance interactions within the educational environment. Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, shed light on how the integrated education management system builds on the success of the initial EdoBEST programme during the pilot at Imaguero College in Benin City.

Tablets: A New Tool for Learning

The distributed tablets are loaded with scripted lessons, assessments, e-books, and interactive videos, all in alignment with the national curriculum. In addition to the curriculum-oriented resources, the EdoBESTHome initiative empowers students to access interactive videos offline. This provision is for learning beyond the classroom, thus fostering early exposure to technology.

Eugene Okhide, a Physics teacher at Imaguero College, conveyed how the integration of technology in teaching has simplified educational processes and enhanced student engagement. In conclusion, the EdoBEST initiative marks a significant step towards the digital transformation of Nigeria’s education sector, promising an improved and modernized learning experience for students.