en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Edo State Government Amplifies Education with Tech-Integrated Learning

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
Edo State Government Amplifies Education with Tech-Integrated Learning

In a groundbreaking move, the Government of Edo State, Nigeria, has amplified its education sector by dispensing educational tablets to secondary school students. This initiative is a part of the Edo Basic Education Transformation System (EdoBEST), a transformative strategy launched by Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2018.

EdoBEST: A Leap Towards Digital Education

Originally, EdoBEST bestowed tablets to teachers at the basic level to enhance the teaching standards. However, the initiative gradually extended its benefits to include students. The programme is now an integral part of the Edo Learning Agenda, a comprehensive education reform launched in April 2023. The reform touches all levels of the education sector, from basic schooling to tertiary education.

Leveraging Technology for Quality Education

The Edo State Ministry of Education aims to exploit transformative technologies to boost the quality of teaching and learning. The initiative concentrates on learner-centered pedagogy, intending to enhance interactions within the educational environment. Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, shed light on how the integrated education management system builds on the success of the initial EdoBEST programme during the pilot at Imaguero College in Benin City.

Tablets: A New Tool for Learning

The distributed tablets are loaded with scripted lessons, assessments, e-books, and interactive videos, all in alignment with the national curriculum. In addition to the curriculum-oriented resources, the EdoBESTHome initiative empowers students to access interactive videos offline. This provision is for learning beyond the classroom, thus fostering early exposure to technology.

Eugene Okhide, a Physics teacher at Imaguero College, conveyed how the integration of technology in teaching has simplified educational processes and enhanced student engagement. In conclusion, the EdoBEST initiative marks a significant step towards the digital transformation of Nigeria’s education sector, promising an improved and modernized learning experience for students.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
50 seconds ago
Emerson University Multan Bolsters Independent Research Skills with a Seminar
Emerson University Multan (EUM) recently hosted a one-day seminar titled, ‘Research Methods in Linguistics and Literature,’ aiming to enhance independent research capabilities among students across various academic strata. The seminar, spearheaded by EUM Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, was a confluence of well-known academics, faculty members, and students, particularly from the English Department. Notable participants included
Emerson University Multan Bolsters Independent Research Skills with a Seminar
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
8 mins ago
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
8 mins ago
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
4 mins ago
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
California Students Marvel at Technological Advances During Qingdao Port Visit
6 mins ago
California Students Marvel at Technological Advances During Qingdao Port Visit
University of Arkansas to Honor MLK Legacy with Virtual Vigil
7 mins ago
University of Arkansas to Honor MLK Legacy with Virtual Vigil
Latest Headlines
World News
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
1 min
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
2 mins
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
2 mins
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
2 mins
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
2 mins
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
2 mins
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
3 mins
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
3 mins
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
3 mins
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
51 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app