Edo Princess Launches 'Orphans Talent Plus', a Platform for Underprivileged Children's Talents

Edo princess Ebuwa Charles-Igiehon has ushered in a fresh wave of hope for underprivileged children through the lens of entertainment. Propelling a unique movement, her King Heart Advocacy for Women and Children Foundation recently launched a talent hunt initiative, 'Orphans Talent Plus.' The initiative, held at the Edo Film Academy in Benin City on December 16 and 17, 2023, provided a platform for orphans from various homes to display their skills in singing, acting, dancing, and fashion. It aimed to not only reveal hidden talents but to also open doors of opportunities seldom afforded to these children.

Spotlighting Talent, Creating Opportunities

Orphans Talent Plus brought together less-privileged children from diverse backgrounds, offering them an opportunity to compete for cash prizes. The winners, from Tender Heart orphanage and Felicia Lily Orphanage home, walked away with amounts ranging from N50,000 to N20,000. Yet, the event held a promise more significant than the monetary rewards. It was about unearthing and nurturing the inherent talents of these children and placing their potential on a pedestal for the world to see.

Collaboration for Change

The event, a brainchild of Princess Ebuwa, was organized in partnership with Lancelot Imasuen's Benin Film Academy. It also received support from several organizations including Levan hotel and Lahor Music Worldwide. The latter extended its commitment beyond mere sponsorship and offered to sign the winning singer, a testament to the potential this initiative holds in transforming lives.

A Beacon of Hope

Princess Ebuwa plans to turn 'Orphans Talent Plus' into an annual event, using the power of entertainment to amplify the voices of underprivileged women and children. By turning the spotlight on these children, she aims to address their challenges, providing them with opportunities and hope for a brighter future. In a society where the less fortunate are often overlooked, initiatives like these serve as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that talent can thrive in the face of adversity.