Edo PDP Taps Secretary to State Government as Governorship Running Mate

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the selection of Osarodion Ogie, the current Secretary to the State Government, as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo. Ogie, an appointee of Governor Godwin Obaseki, has been endorsed by top party officials, including a PDP chieftain who emphasized Ogie's capacity to bolster the party's chances in the upcoming September 21 governorship election.

Strategic Decision for Victory

According to sources within the party, Ogie's nomination was the result of extensive consultations and considerations of his loyalty, grassroots mobilization skills, and political experience. The party believes that Ogie's selection will provide a strategic advantage, enhancing its prospects of clinching victory in the gubernatorial race. The move signals a calculated effort by the PDP to assemble a formidable team capable of navigating the political landscape and securing electoral success.

Confirmation and Confidence in Victory

The appointment of Osarodion Ogie as the deputy governorship candidate was officially confirmed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who expressed confidence in the candidacy of Asue Ighodalo and his running mate. The party anticipates a successful campaign, banking on the strengths and capabilities of both candidates to resonate with voters and deliver a resounding victory. While the deputy governorship candidate will be formally unveiled at a later date, the party remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving success in the Edo State governorship election.

Reconciliation Efforts and Party Dynamics

Despite the preparations for the upcoming election, the Edo State Reconciliation Committee, led by Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has yet to convene physical meetings with key stakeholders, including Governor Obaseki, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, and dissatisfied party members. The delay in conducting face-to-face engagements with aggrieved members underscores the complexity of internal party dynamics and the challenges of resolving disputes within the PDP. However, the party remains committed to pursuing reconciliation efforts to foster unity and cohesion ahead of the crucial electoral contest