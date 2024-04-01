Edo PDP Chairman Anthony Aziegbemi Survives Kidnapping Ordeal, Shares Harrowing Experience

On a quiet evening in Benin City, the political landscape of Edo State was shaken to its core when Anthony Aziegbemi, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), fell victim to a kidnapping incident that would mark a harrowing 11-day ordeal. It was the night of March 15 when Aziegbemi was ambushed by gunmen close to his residence on Idaro Street, shortly after leaving a meeting at the Government House. The captors' demand for a staggering N500 million ransom added a chilling dimension to the crisis.

The Kidnapping Incident

The abduction of Anthony Aziegbemi near his home was a meticulously planned operation. According to reports, the PDP Chairman was intercepted by six gunmen as his driver slowed down at a speed breaker. The shock and disbelief that followed the incident reverberated through the community and beyond, raising serious concerns over the security in the region. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the payment of the ransom, Aziegbemi's release after 11 days in captivity brought a collective sigh of relief among his family, friends, and political associates.

A Traumatizing Ordeal

Aziegbemi's recount of his time in captivity paints a grim picture of his experience at the hands of his kidnappers. Speaking candidly about the psychological and physical toll the ordeal took on him, he expressed a sentiment of profound relief to be back among his loved ones, emphasizing that it was a nightmare he wouldn't wish upon anyone. The incident not only highlighted the personal trauma experienced by kidnapping victims but also underscored the urgent need for enhanced security measures to protect citizens.

Community and Political Response

The kidnapping incident has sparked widespread discussions on the state of security and the alarming rise in criminal activities in Edo State. During a visit to Aziegbemi's residence, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu expressed immense joy over the PDP Chairman's safe return, reflecting on their personal bond and the collective anxiety that gripped them during his captivity. This incident has brought to the forefront the critical importance of addressing security challenges in the region, with a call to action for both law enforcement agencies and the community at large.