Edo Guber: Philip Shaibu's Name Absent as Ighodalo, Akpata, Okpebholo Make INEC List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the candidates for the September 21 governorship race in Edo State, with notable omissions including the name of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu.

Advertisment

The list, comprising candidates from 17 political parties, was made public at all 18 local government area offices as well as the INEC state office in Benin City.

Among the contestants are prominent individuals such as Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), Okpebholo Monday of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Ighodalo Asuerinme of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Other candidates listed include Osirame Edeipo of the Boot Party (BP), Enabulele Bright of the Accord Party (AP), Obazele Paul Agbone of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Key Ndidi of the People Redemption Party (PRP), and Young Progressive Party (YPP)'s Okungbowa Paul Ovbokhan.

Advertisment

Furthermore, the list revealed Aner Abdullai Aliu as the Social Democratic Party's (SDP) candidate for governor, while Uwaifo Osaro is the nominee for the Action Alliance (AA). Representing the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is Azena Azemhe Friday, and Osifo Isiah represents the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Also listed are candidates from the African Action Congress (AAC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), All Peoples Movement (APM), All Peoples Party (APP), and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Timidi Wariowei, the state INEC's head of voters education and publicity, assured that the candidate details pasted complied with election rules, allowing parties and the public to examine the candidates' details along with those of their running mates.