Edo Government, InfraCorp, and Triple A Infrastructure Ink N228 Billion Deal for Expressway Reconstruction

In an unprecedented move, the government of Edo State in Nigeria has sealed a N228 billion deal with the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) and AAA Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (Triple A Infrastructure) for the reconstruction of the Benin-Asaba Expressway. This project is part of the larger 25-year Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI) Concession to Africa Plus Partners. The funding for this venture comes from Triple A Infrastructure and InfraCorp, with the Edo State Government contributing as an equity investor.

The official agreement was ratified at the Government House in Benin City. Governor Godwin Obaseki took center stage, emphasizing the significance of this partnership as a financial model for infrastructure development in Nigeria.

He promoted similar collaborations between state and federal governments, drawing parallels with past initiatives such as the redesign of Nigeria's pension scheme, which aimed to utilize pension funds for infrastructure development.

Economic Impact and Significance

Highlighting the implications of the project, Governor Obaseki stressed the economic impact the reconstructed expressway could have on the country. The expressway plays a pivotal role in the transportation of goods from Lagos to Eastern and South-South Nigeria, and the governor also mentioned the state's previous investments in remedial work on the road.

Upon completion, the Benin-Asaba Expressway project will commence from Benin in Edo State and terminate at the Second Niger Bridge in Asaba, Delta State. The CEO of Triple A Infrastructure Nigeria Limited confirmed that the agreement calls for the complete reconstruction of the expressway. He emphasized the importance of the project's timely completion and urged the Federal Ministry of Works to consider terminating the Benin-Auchi road contract and put up the road for concession.