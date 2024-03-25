Edo CJ Revises Panel Investigating Deputy Governor Shaibu, Drops Two Members

In a significant move, the Edo State Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has revised the panel set to investigate allegations against Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, replacing two of its members. This adjustment comes amid growing scrutiny and calls for impartiality in the impeachment process, marking a pivotal moment in Edo State's political landscape.

Advertisment

Panel Restructuring: A Necessity for Fairness

The initial announcement of the panel members by the Edo State Chief Judge sparked controversy, leading to widespread calls for a review to ensure the body's impartiality. Responding to these concerns, the Chief Judge acted swiftly, indicating a commitment to a fair and just investigation. The removal of Prof. Violet Aigbokhaebo and Prof. Boniface Edegbai from the panel underscores the judiciary's responsiveness to public sentiment and the importance of maintaining trust in the investigative process.

Implications for Deputy Governor Shaibu

Advertisment

This development has significant implications for Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, who faces serious allegations that could potentially end his political career. The revised panel, chaired by Hon. Justice S.A. Omonua (retd.), now includes members such as Prof. Theresa Akpoghome, Oghogho Ayodele Oviasu, Dr. Andrew Oliha, Idris Abdulkareen, President Aigbokhian, and Mariam Erakhoba Ilavbare. Their findings will play a crucial role in determining Shaibu's future, making the integrity and impartiality of the panel paramount.

The Road Ahead

As the panel prepares to begin its proceedings in the coming days, all eyes will be on the members to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation. The outcome of their inquiry will not only affect the deputy governor's fate but also set a precedent for handling similar cases in the future. It reflects the ongoing struggle within Edo State's political arena, where the balance of power, accountability, and the rule of law are continually being tested.

The adjustments made to the panel signal a step towards transparency and fairness in the impeachment process. As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact the proceedings and the political landscape of Edo State. What is clear, however, is that the integrity of the process and the principles of justice and democracy are at stake, making the work of this panel more crucial than ever.