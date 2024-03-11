Economist Intelligence Unit Advocates Foreign Borrowing to Support Nigeria's Naira

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) recently published its Country Report on Nigeria, highlighting the precarious position of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the potential need for foreign borrowing to stabilize the country's currency, the naira.

Foreign Borrowing: A Necessary Step

According to the EIU, the CBN may have to resort to foreign borrowing to bolster its reserves and meet foreign exchange obligations. The report suggests that this step might be essential to rebuild the CBN's buffers and clear the backlog of unmet foreign exchange orders, potentially restoring confidence in the currency. However, this solution may only be achievable towards the end of 2024. Notably, Nigeria has already secured loans from institutions like the African Export-Import Bank and the African Development Bank, with further funding being sought from the World Bank.

Volatility and Regulatory Uncertainty

Throughout the year, the naira is expected to experience high volatility, leading to regulatory uncertainty that could significantly impact businesses, particularly those with foreign currency holdings. The CBN's limited liquidity poses a challenge, with a substantial portion of foreign reserves already tied up in derivative deals. Moreover, recent restrictions imposed by the CBN on oil companies repatriating export earnings abroad signal potential wider convertibility limits until the currency stabilizes.

Exploring International Capital Markets

Despite the challenges, the report suggests that tapping into the international capital market could be a viable option for Nigeria. However, this avenue comes with its own set of challenges, as falling risk premiums on government international bonds may only become feasible once US interest rates begin to decline in the latter half of 2024. While this option could provide much-needed liquidity, it also comes at a significant cost.

In conclusion, Nigeria faces a complex economic landscape, with the CBN under pressure to stabilize the naira and fulfill its foreign exchange obligations. Foreign borrowing, though a necessary step, poses challenges of its own, while volatility in the currency market and regulatory uncertainty add further complications. As Nigeria navigates these challenges, strategic decisions will be crucial in ensuring economic stability and fostering investor confidence in the country's financial system.