Economist: Forex Not Sole Driver of High Prices, Other Factors at Play

Dr. Chijioke Ekechukwu, an economist and the Managing Director/CEO of Dignity Finance and Investment Ltd., has emphasized that while foreign exchange (Forex) plays a significant role, it is not the sole determinant of high prices of goods and services in Nigeria.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Ekechukwu highlighted various factors contributing to the high cost of commodities beyond Forex fluctuations. He cited the high cost of petroleum products, scarcity of food due to security challenges, among other issues, as major determinants.

Ekechukwu noted that despite recent fluctuations in the dollar's value in the official market, traders may still maintain high prices due to existing stock bought at higher exchange rates. He explained that it takes time for market adjustments to reflect currency stability, and concerns about future Forex instability can also influence traders' pricing decisions.

Additionally, Ekechukwu pointed out that the prices of petroleum products, such as diesel and petrol, are influenced by external factors beyond government control, including global oil prices and exchange rates. He mentioned that government intervention, such as subsidy reinstatement or refinery optimization, could potentially lower petroleum prices.

The economist's insights shed light on the multifaceted nature of price determination in Nigeria, emphasizing the need for comprehensive strategies to address various economic challenges beyond Forex management alone.