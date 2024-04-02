Economist Advocates Aggressive Monetary Policy Tightening to Attract Foreign Investments

Professor Ken Ife, an economist and Lead Consultant on Private Sector Development to ECOWAS Commission, has endorsed the aggressive monetary policy tightening adopted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), citing its potential to attract foreign portfolio investments to the country. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Ife emphasized that higher interest rates would incentivize foreign investors to allocate funds to Nigeria's economy.

Advertisment

According to Ife, aggressive tightening is the most suitable response to the prevailing economic challenges, including various inflationary trends. He highlighted the types of inflation affecting Nigeria, such as demand-pull inflation, cost-push inflation, and forex-related imported inflation, attributing them to excess liquidity in the system, with money supply estimated at about N98 trillion.

By tightening rates and offering treasury bills, the CBN can effectively reduce excess liquidity, thereby curbing inflationary pressures. Ife explained that excess liquidity also fuels speculation on the dollar, as individuals seek alternative stores of value amid the abundance of Naira in circulation. Tightening rates would discourage such speculative activities and promote stability in the foreign exchange market.

Ife underscored the importance of addressing excess liquidity as a means to alleviate inflationary pressures and stabilize the economy. He emphasized that tightening rates would not only attract foreign investments but also mitigate the demand for dollars, thereby enhancing Nigeria's economic resilience.

Overall, Ife's endorsement of aggressive monetary policy tightening reflects a strategic approach to addressing economic challenges and fostering a conducive environment for investment and growth in Nigeria.