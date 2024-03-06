Ebonyi State Farmer Demands Justice After Police Inspector's Rampage Leads to Destruction and Looting

On November 14, 2023, Ebonyi State witnessed a harrowing event as Inspector Patrick Mbam, alongside a gang, embarked on a destructive spree in Okaria village, Amachi community, causing extensive damage to properties and looting valuable goods. Mr. Anayo Agah, a 44-year-old farmer, has now called for a thorough investigation into the incident, highlighting the failure of the police to take appropriate action against one of their own, despite the evidence and the inspector's indictment in an Orderly Room trial.

The chaos unfolded when Inspector Mbam, reportedly associated with high-ranking police operations and a court official, led a group armed with dangerous weapons through the village, destroying homes and shops, and looting over 250 bags of rice among other items.

The attack not only resulted in significant loss of property but also saw residents, including Agah's nursing wife and mother, assaulted. Despite the arrest of Mbam and his cohorts by SWAT and CRACK teams, frustration mounts as the inspector, boasting of his untouchable status within the police force, remains free.

Community's Plea for Action

Agah's account sheds light on the preceding months of terror led by Mbam, indoctrinating and commanding a group of miscreants to disrupt the peace of the village.

Efforts to alert police authorities, including a detailed petition to the Commissioner of Police by Barr. Luke Nkwegu, seemed to have been in vain as the situation escalated to the November 14 rampage. The community's pleas for intervention highlight a desperate need for accountability and action from the police force, challenging the notion that police affiliation places one above the law.