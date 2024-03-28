Easter Security Boost: IGP Egbetokun Orders 24/7 Protection at Key Venues Nationwide

In a decisive move to ensure public safety during the Easter celebrations, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has mandated a comprehensive security deployment across Nigeria. Highlighting the importance of safeguarding citizens and visitors alike, the directive covers airports, rail stations, and motorparks, aiming to deter potential security threats.

Strategic Deployment for Public Safety

Under the IGP's orders, State Commissioners of Police and Zonal AIGs are to orchestrate a significant police presence in their jurisdictions. This plan includes intensive visibility patrols at worship centers, transport hubs, and other critical infrastructures. ACP Muyiwa Adejobi's statement underscores the objective of these measures: to maintain peace and security during the festive period, leveraging both ground and aerial surveillance.

Commitment to Professional Conduct

IGP Egbetokun emphasized the dual approach of police conduct during this period: courtesy towards law-abiding citizens and a stringent stance against criminal activities. This balanced directive aims not only to protect but also to foster a sense of security and cooperation among the populace. The proactive strategy reflects a broader commitment to public safety, with law enforcement officers reminded of the importance of professionalism in their duties.

Community Engagement and Vigilance

The IGP's message extends beyond operational directives, touching on the spirit of communal responsibility. He invites the public to partake in ensuring their own safety by reporting suspicious activities, highlighting the critical role of information sharing between the community and law enforcement. As the nation prepares to celebrate Easter, this collective vigilance is poised to create a safer environment for all, underscoring the shared commitment to peace and security.

As Easter approaches, the Nigeria Police Force's enhanced security measures reflect a steadfast dedication to public safety. This initiative, rooted in strategic deployment and community engagement, sets a foundation for a peaceful and secure celebration, reinforcing the bond between the police force and the communities they serve.